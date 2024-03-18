podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    POWER POP PILLS 209 March The 18th
    garage rock power pop
    18 mars 2024






    Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5fm Saint Etienne France
    Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00pm French hour
    TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real Underground
    PAUL COLLINS “Stand Back and Take a good Luck” from Stand Back And Take a Good Luck
    THE RASPBERRIES “Go All The Way” from The Raspberries
    ALAIN BASHUNG “Le Sud” from Covers
    THE EASY BUTTON “Stargazer” from Through Our Own Parade
    EERIE FAMILY “Bloodless” from Eerie Family
    RENO BO “See you In the Morning” from Never Night Time on the Sun
    THE FAME “Lost InYou” from Get on the Beat
    PAUL COLLINS “Will You Come Through” from Stand Back and Take A good Luck
    THE PRETENDERS “Precious” from The Pretenders
    DANIEL SANI “Pas d’ Etat D’Ame” from Sani Chante Thoury
    THE SCANERS “Brutal City” from Three
    METRO VERLAINE “Birthday Party” from Pop sauvage
    THE WENDY DARLINGS “No Will” from the Insufferable Fatigues of Idleness
    THE REFLECTORS “Teenage Heart” from First Impression
    PAUL COLLINS “I’m The Only One For you” from Stand back And Take A Good Luck
    JAMIE WOOLFORD “Rock Beats Money” from A Framed Life In Charming Light
    THE STEREO “Have Paid my Debt To Minneapolis” from Record and Rewind
    SHED SEVEN “Talk Of The Town” from A Matter Of Time

