Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5fm Saint Etienne France
Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00pm French hour
TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real Underground
PAUL COLLINS “Stand Back and Take a good Luck” from Stand Back And Take a Good Luck
THE RASPBERRIES “Go All The Way” from The Raspberries
ALAIN BASHUNG “Le Sud” from Covers
THE EASY BUTTON “Stargazer” from Through Our Own Parade
EERIE FAMILY “Bloodless” from Eerie Family
RENO BO “See you In the Morning” from Never Night Time on the Sun
THE FAME “Lost InYou” from Get on the Beat
PAUL COLLINS “Will You Come Through” from Stand Back and Take A good Luck
THE PRETENDERS “Precious” from The Pretenders
DANIEL SANI “Pas d’ Etat D’Ame” from Sani Chante Thoury
THE SCANERS “Brutal City” from Three
METRO VERLAINE “Birthday Party” from Pop sauvage
THE WENDY DARLINGS “No Will” from the Insufferable Fatigues of Idleness
THE REFLECTORS “Teenage Heart” from First Impression
PAUL COLLINS “I’m The Only One For you” from Stand back And Take A Good Luck
JAMIE WOOLFORD “Rock Beats Money” from A Framed Life In Charming Light
THE STEREO “Have Paid my Debt To Minneapolis” from Record and Rewind
SHED SEVEN “Talk Of The Town” from A Matter Of Time
POWER POP PILLS 209 March The 18th
18 mars 2024 | Aucun commentaire