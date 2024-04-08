podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    POWER POP PILLS 212 April the 8th
    power pop
    8 avril 2024






    Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5 fm Saint Etienne France
    Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00 pm French hour
    TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real Underground
    NIRVANA “Come As You Are” from Nevermind
    MARC VALENTINE “Tyrannical Wrecks” from Basement Sparks
    ON THE RUMWAY “Consolation Prize” from Tell Yourself It’s Pretty
    LES DOGS “Here Comes My Baby” from The Melodie Massacre Years
    POP CRIMES “No More Cryin” from Gathered Together
    THE SCANERS “Kommunication” from Three
    THE EASY BUTTONS “At The Edge Of Town” from Through Our Own Parade
    PAUL COLLINS “Liverpool” from Stand Back And Take A Good Look
    WESLEY FULLER “Worthwhile” from All Fuller No Filler
    WESLEY FULLER “Number 1 Song” from Inner City Dream
    MARC VALENTINE “3 Am Anderson Drive” from Basement Sparks
    GRAVEYARD OF THE PACIFIC “Thru Walls” from Sorcerer
    HEX DISPENSERS “Down In The Park” from Hex Dispensers
    THE GLIMMER STARS “Pictures Of You” from The Rise Of The Glimmer Stars
    THE HANGING STARS “Sweet Light” from On A Golden Shore
    MARC VALENTINE “I Wanna Be Alone”from Basement Sparks
    STRANGEWAYS “Wasting Time” from Harmony In My head Boxset
    THE DEAF AIDS “Do It again” from New Guitars In Town Boxset
    THE CASTAWAYS “Liar Liar” from Pushin Too hard Boxset
    THE PRISONERS “Don’t Burst My Bubble” from Countdown Single.

