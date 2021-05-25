podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    COMME UN OURAGAN / LA FRANCE PUE Split RADIO SHOW Spécial Féministe & Punk 25/05/2021
    crust hardcore punk
    25 mai 2021 | Aucun commentaire

    For the 42nd Radio Dio anniversary festival, a common show with comrades from feminist radio show « Comme un Ouragan ».
    Dans le cadre du Festival radiophonique pour les 42 ans de Radio Dio, une émission commune avec l’équipe de l’émission féministe « Comme un Ouragan ».
    0/ JINGLE COMME UN OURAGAN
    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
    1/ FLO MEKOUYENSKY (Grenoble, France) « Féministe & Punk » from V/A « Sous-Sol » CD-R (2012)
    Intro – Présentations-Féminisme et Punk à St-Etienne
    2/ SUBMISSION HOLD (Vancouver, Canada) « Tuesday Afternoon at the Stock-Exchange Pt.2 » from split LP w/Sake (1997)
    3/ MON DRAGON (Lyon, France) « 343 Salopes » from « Karassu Tengu No Kodomo » LP (2006)
    4+5/ C.T.B. (Saint-Etienne, France) « Kahba Te Stef » + « Punk Rock saved my Life (Plus de meufs dans les retours) » from « Demo » Tape (2004)
    6/ ATOMIC TANGO (Saint-Etienne, France) « Get Outta my Way » from « s/t » EP (2010)
    7/ WIZO (Sindelfingen, Allemagne) « Kein Gerede » from « Für’n Arsch » LP (1991)
    8/ HARUM SCARUM (Portland, US) « Outlets for Aggression » from « The Last Light » LP (2004)
    9/ SPITBOY (San Francisco, US) « Violent Tongue » from « True Self Revealed » LP (1993)
    Code de genres dans le Féminisme et le Punk
    10/ VULPESS (Bilbao, Espagne) « Me Gusta ser una Zorra » from « Me Gusta ser una Zorra » EP (1983)
    11/ LA FRACTION (Paris, France) « L’Infâme » from « La Vie Rêvée » LP (2006)
    12/ AUS-ROTTEN (Pittsburgh, US) « The Second Rape » from « The Rotten Agenda » LP (2001)
    13/ ANTI-PRODUCT (Binghamton, US) « The Power of Medusa » from « The Defeaning Silence of Grinding Gears » LP (1999)
    14/ H.H.M. (Brest, France) « Sister » from « Kruschnicht » (2017)
    Queer & Punk
    15/ LIMP WRIST (Albany, US) « I Love Hardcore Boys / I Love Boys Hardcore » from « s/t » LP (2001)
    16/ G.L.O.S.S. (Olympia, US) « We’re from the Future » from « Demo 2015 EP » (2015)
    17/ ANTI-CORPOS (Sao Paulo, Brésil) « Lesbofobia » + « Sororidade » from « Contra Ataque » EP (2014)
    18/ TEAM DRESCH (Olympia, US) « Fagetarian and Dyke « from « Personal Best » LP (1995)
    19/ HOSTILE (Rennes, France) « Queer Revenge » from « s/t » (2021)
    Autogestion et DIY
    20/ GETHEN (Grenoble, France)
    21/ LANDVERRAAT (Nijmegen, Hollande) « Forget Shorter Showers » from split LP w/ Sloth (2011)
    22/ TANKINI (Olympia, US) « Hands in Fists » from «Du Yu Suk » LP (2017)

