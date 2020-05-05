podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    La France pue – 05/05/2020
    crust hardcore punk
    5 mai 2020 | Pas de commentaire

    En raison des mesures sanitaires, pas d’émission à la radio ce soir, mais un podcast rempli jusqu’à la gueule, la france pue ne s’arrête jamais !

    Because of sanitary reasons, no radio show tonight but a podcast filled with hardcore punk, la france pue never stops !

    1/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)

    2/ ZYFILIS (Malmö, Suède) « Samhälssystemets Kyrkogård » from split Tape w/Muro (2018)

    3/ ALARM (Grenoble, France) « She’s at War » from split LP w/Douche Froide, Barren ? & Litovsk (2019)

    4/ BETTER OFF DEAD (Angers, France) «Taking Trains » from « Taking Trains » LP (2018)

    5/ BIKINI KILL (Olympia, US) « Sugar » from « Pussy Whipped » LP (1993)

    6/ THE ZIT REMEDY (Quebec, Canada) « Everybody want something » from « Degrassi » (1987)

    7/ ILL BILL feat. IMMORTAL TECHNIQUE & MAX CAVALERA (US / Brazil) « War is my Destiny » from « The Hour of Reprisal » 2xLP (2008)

    8/ BAIT (Barcelone, Espagne) « Humility » from « Another End of the World is Possible » EP (2020)

    9/ C.H.E.W. (Chicago, US) « Noise Square » from « In Due Time » EP (2020)

    10/ CEMETERY (Chicago, US) « XVVX » from « Wind and Shadows » LP (2015)

    11/ OUTCRY (Halifax, Canada) « Weekend Night » from Tape EP (2017)

    12/ AVVIKA (Prague, Rép.Tchèque) « Eternal Treblinka » from « s/t » LP (2014)

    13/ IMPERIAL LEATHER (Stockholm, Suède) « Like a Wart on your Foot » from « Demo » CD-R (2001)

    14/ INNER CONFLICT (Cologne, Allemagne) « Espon » from « Nachhause » LP (2010)

    15/ LA FRACTION (Paris, France) « La Boite » from « La Vie Rêvée » LP (2006)

    16/ LES SHERIFF (Montpellier, France) « Pas de doute » from « 3, 2, 1…Zéro ! » LP (1988)

    17/ LOS REZIOS (Pérou) « Agonia Pt.2 » from « Ruin y Bestial » EP (2020)

    18/ LAW/LESS (Milwaukee, US) « War (on the Poor) » from « Doomsday » LP (2019)

    19/ DEVIL’S DEN (Kansas City, US) « No Privacy » from « Barbed New Religion » LP (2020)

    20/ MURO (Bogota, Colombie) « Fantasia del Progreso » from « Pacificar » LP (2020)

    21/ COUCH SLUT (New York, US) « Replacement Addiction » from « My Life as a Woman » LP (2014)

    22/ DEAFENESTRATION (Liège, Belgique) « Ossuary » from « Demo » CD-R (2011)

    23/ HUMAN ALERT (Amsterdam, Hollande) « Swing out System » from « Dirty Dancing » LP (2002)

    24/ JUGGLING JUGULARS (Tampere, Finlande) « Let me out » from « Can you explain » EP (1998)

    25/ NAPALM DEATH (Meriden, UK) « On the Brick of Extinction » from « Time waits for no slave » LP (2009)

    26/ RESILIENCE (Saint-Etienne, France) « WTF » Unreleased (2018)

    27/ LITIGE (Lyon, France) « Bulldozer » from « En Eaux Troubles » LP (2020)

    28/ COLD FEET (Baltimore, US) « Peyote Death » from « Punk Entity » EP (2020)

    29/ FUSE (Singapour) « Crowned Head » from « This Segregation will end » 12 »EP (2020)

    30/ MATERIAL SUPPORT (New York, US) « Me Too » from « Specter » EP (2019)

    31/ ORGANES FRITS MAN (France) « Boys don’t cry (The Cure & Yacopsae) » from « Cover for Covid » (2020)

    32/ THE CLASH (Londres, UK) « The Call up » from « Sandinista » 3xLP (1980)

    33/ UNHINGED (Liège, Belgique) « Personne ne sourit plus » from « Crime & punishment » LP (1998)

    34/ POUPOUILLE ORKESTRA (Saint-Etienne, France) « Warner Brosse » from « Mes Genoux plient jamais » Unreleased LP (2005)

    35/ GOLPE DE GRACIA (Madrid, Espagne) « Antorchas en el Paraiso » from split EP w/Blessure (2020)

    36/ MALDITA JUVENTUD (Vigo, Espagne) « Huesos » from « Huesos » Tape (2020)

    37/ PERMISSION (Londres, UK) « Quiet Now » from « Organised People Suffer » LP (2020)

