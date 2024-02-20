LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 20/02/2024

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:53:35 — 149.7MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1+2/ HEROINDOD (Gainesville, US) « State Power » + « The End » from « Demo 2011 » EP (2022)
3+4/ HETZE (Belgique) « Trench Club » + « Cut Me Up » from « Until I Snap » LP (2024)
5/ NEUROSIS (Oakland, US) « Takeanhase » from « Souls at Zero » LP (1992)
6/ CULT OF LUNA (Lulea/Umea, Suède) « Leave me Here » from « Salvation » LP (2004)
7/ SAHKO BIKINI (Helsinki, Finlande) « Feministi » from « Saatanen Feministi » EP (2024)
8/ TENAZ (Montréal, Canada) « Pelear por Pelear » from « Demo » (2024)
9/ A CULTURE OF KILLING (Italie) « Tangled » from « Dissipation of Clouds. The Barrier » LP (2023)
10/ EPAULET (Toronto, Canada) « War Stories » from « s/t » Demo (2023)
11/ TOMAHAWK (US) « Ghost Dance » from « Anonymous » LP (2007)
12/ SUBORDINATE (Irlande) « Rejection » from « Respect Existence or Expect Resistance » LP (2015)
13/ PROPAGANDHI (Winnipeg, Canada) « Haillie Sallasse, Up your ass » from « How to clean everything » LP (1993)
14/ TERMINAL (Kifisia, Grèce) « Holocaust (Crisis) » from « Hardcore Holocaust » CS (2024)
15/ TEN MINUTES LATER (Saint-Etienne, France) « National Erection » from « Social Alert » EP (2020)
16/ FUCK IT ! (Clermont-Ferrand, France) « Cabin in the Woods » from « Guts » CD (2023)
17/ CHAOTIC END (Athens, Grèce) « Fugitives of Silence » from « Promise » LP (2017)
18/ CATAPHILES (Bremen, Allemagne) « Rubbish Kids » from « s/t » LP (2022)
19/ NEON LIES (Zagreb, Croatie) « Hide Away » from « Loveless Adventures » LP (2020)
20+21/ GRANSLANDET (Kristinehamn, Suède) « Clouded Mind » + « Barren Waste » from « Denationalization » LP (2018)
22/ HUMAN FAULT (Vyskov, République Tchèque) « Desinformace » from « No Není Tady Krásně? / Poslední Propadne Peklu » LP (2022)
23/ SHORT DAYS (Lille, France) « Brain Sucker » from « Direction Nowhere » LP (2024)
24/ SYNDROME 81 (Brest, France) « Dans les Rues de Brest » from « Chants de Ruines » LP (2024)
25/ DELCO MF’S (Philadelphia, US) « MF Stomp » from « s/t » EP (2022)
26+27/ UNSANITARY NAPKIN (DISPLEASURE) (Wellington, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Property » + « Management Scum » from « Vortex of Shit » (2022)
28/ MUSE (Teignmouth, UK) « Kill or be Killed » from « Will of the People » LP (2022)
29/ MINISTRY (Los Angeles, US) « Alert Level » from « Moral Hygiene » LP (2021)
30/ VAMPIRE (Melbourne, Australie) « Endless Chain » from « What seems forever can be broken » LP (2024)
31/ ENEMIC INTERIOR (Barcelona, Espagne) « Cos a Cos » from « III » EP (2024)
32/ VETTY (Lyon, France) « Johnny (Si tu viens à Saint-Etienne) » from EP (1969)