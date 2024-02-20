podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    La boite à musiques - ?

    bande continue
    PODCASTS
    LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 20/02/2024
    crust hardcore punk
    20 février 2024 | Aucun commentaire

    Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:53:35 — 149.7MB) | Embed

    Subscribe: RSS

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
    1+2/ HEROINDOD (Gainesville, US) « State Power » + « The End » from « Demo 2011 » EP (2022)
    3+4/ HETZE (Belgique) « Trench Club » + « Cut Me Up » from « Until I Snap » LP (2024)
    5/ NEUROSIS (Oakland, US) « Takeanhase » from « Souls at Zero » LP (1992)
    6/ CULT OF LUNA (Lulea/Umea, Suède) « Leave me Here » from « Salvation » LP (2004)
    7/ SAHKO BIKINI (Helsinki, Finlande) « Feministi » from « Saatanen Feministi » EP (2024)
    8/ TENAZ (Montréal, Canada) « Pelear por Pelear » from « Demo » (2024)
    9/ A CULTURE OF KILLING (Italie) « Tangled » from « Dissipation of Clouds. The Barrier » LP (2023)
    10/ EPAULET (Toronto, Canada) « War Stories » from « s/t » Demo (2023)
    11/ TOMAHAWK (US) « Ghost Dance » from « Anonymous » LP (2007)
    12/ SUBORDINATE (Irlande) « Rejection » from « Respect Existence or Expect Resistance » LP (2015)
    13/ PROPAGANDHI (Winnipeg, Canada) « Haillie Sallasse, Up your ass » from « How to clean everything » LP (1993)
    14/ TERMINAL (Kifisia, Grèce) « Holocaust (Crisis) » from « Hardcore Holocaust » CS (2024)
    15/ TEN MINUTES LATER (Saint-Etienne, France) « National Erection » from « Social Alert » EP (2020)
    16/ FUCK IT ! (Clermont-Ferrand, France) « Cabin in the Woods » from « Guts » CD (2023)
    17/ CHAOTIC END (Athens, Grèce) « Fugitives of Silence » from « Promise » LP (2017)
    18/ CATAPHILES (Bremen, Allemagne) « Rubbish Kids » from « s/t » LP (2022)
    19/ NEON LIES (Zagreb, Croatie) « Hide Away » from « Loveless Adventures » LP (2020)
    20+21/ GRANSLANDET (Kristinehamn, Suède) « Clouded Mind » + « Barren Waste » from « Denationalization » LP (2018)
    22/ HUMAN FAULT (Vyskov, République Tchèque) « Desinformace » from « No Není Tady Krásně? / Poslední Propadne Peklu » LP (2022)
    23/ SHORT DAYS (Lille, France) « Brain Sucker » from « Direction Nowhere » LP (2024)
    24/ SYNDROME 81 (Brest, France) « Dans les Rues de Brest » from « Chants de Ruines » LP (2024)
    25/ DELCO MF’S (Philadelphia, US) « MF Stomp » from « s/t » EP (2022)
    26+27/ UNSANITARY NAPKIN (DISPLEASURE) (Wellington, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Property » + « Management Scum » from « Vortex of Shit » (2022)
    28/ MUSE (Teignmouth, UK) « Kill or be Killed » from « Will of the People » LP (2022)
    29/ MINISTRY (Los Angeles, US) « Alert Level » from « Moral Hygiene » LP (2021)
    30/ VAMPIRE (Melbourne, Australie) « Endless Chain » from « What seems forever can be broken » LP (2024)
    31/ ENEMIC INTERIOR (Barcelona, Espagne) « Cos a Cos » from « III » EP (2024)
    32/ VETTY (Lyon, France) « Johnny (Si tu viens à Saint-Etienne) » from EP (1969)

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE LA FRANCE PUE

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       