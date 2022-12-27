LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 27/12/2022

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:06:53 — 116.2MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ PEUR BLEUE (Lille, France) « Pourquoi ? » from V/A « On marche encore sous la Pluie ! Vol.1 » Tape (2021)
2/ PSYCHROPHORE (Lille, France) « Blondie » from V/A « On marche encore sous la Pluie ! Vol.1 » Tape (2021)
3+4/ JERRY’S KIDS (Braintree, US) « Is this my World ? » + « I don’t belong » from « Is this my World ? » LP (1983)
5/ ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT (Walnut Creek, US) « American Paranoia » from « American Paranoia » LP (1986)
6/ EAT MY FUK (San Francisco, US) « If the river were whiskey » from « Wet Slit & a bottle of whiskey » LP (2003)
7/ BRUJERIA (Los Angeles, US) « Plata o Plomo » from « Pocho Aztlan » LP (2016)
8/ HERSTERRRIA (Bielsko Baila, Pologne) « Odzyskamy prawo do aborcji » from « Gniew » LP (2021)
9/ SAVAGEHEADS (Boston, US) « Line of Duty » from « Service to your Country » LP (2022)
10+11/ CRNA ŽUC (Beograd, Serbie) « Intro » + «Izgazena Buducnost » from « s/t » Tape (2022)
11/ MODERN DELUSION (Zagreb, Croatie) « Tears of Hell’ from « Days of Us » LP (2015)
12/ SIEGE (Weymouth, US) « Conform » from « Drop Dead » Tape (1984)
13/ THE SAINTS (Brisbane, Australie) « Lost and Found » from « Eternally Yours » LP (1978)
14/ INAL EXIT (Kanagawa, Japon) «若ソングス#1 (Some « Waka » songs #1) » + « エレキの若大将（Young Guy of Eleki) » + « 蒼い星屑（Blue Stardust) » + «アイビーシスターズ（IvySisters)» from « ノ イ ズ の 若 大 将 (Young Guy of Noize) » LP (2020)
15/ RATOS DE PORAO (Brazil) « Commando (Ramones) » from «Brazil / Anarkophobia » CD (1994)
16+17/ BOTTLED VIOLENT (Bandung, Indonésie) « Kill Boredom » + « Police Violence » from « Demo » (2022)
18+19/ ZEN DISTORT (Tokyo, Japon) « Filler » + « Nothing New » from « Demo » (2022)
20/ KARNAGE (Clermont-Ferrand, France) « Mr Durand mort pour la France » from V/A « Kosm » 2xLP (2022)
21/ MEMORIAL DANCE (Chambéry, France) « Der Danse » from V/A « Kosm » 2xLP (2022)
22/ MY OWN VICTIM (Louisville, US) « Colorblind » from « No Voice, No Rights, No Freedom » LP (1997)
23/ ANTI-CIMEX (Gothenburg, Suède) « Under the Sun » from « Absolute Country of Sweden » LP (1990)
24/ LE CRABE & OPTIMIS GFM (Nancy, France / Cambridge, US) « Tetsuo Headaches » from « s/t » EP (2018)
25/ THE BASTARD NOISE (Claremont, US) « Ryoby Party » from « Rogue Astronaut » CD (2009)
26/ COSTRAS (San Juan, Porto Rico) « $7.25 » from « Demo » (2022)
27/ UZU (Montreal, Canada) « Ahktanik » from « Pils Sessions #17 » (2022)
28/ O.M.G (Clermont-Ferrand, France) « Les Défenseurs de l’Ordre » from V/A « Kosm » 2xLP (2022)
29/ STAKANOV (Chambéry, France) « War Child » from V/A « Kosm » 2xLP (2022)
30/ LES THUGS (Angers, France) « Your Kind of Freedom » from « Still Angry / Still Hungry » LP (1989)
31/ NRA (Amsterdam, Pays-Bas) « Another Day at Work » from « Access Only » LP (1994)
32/ ELECTRO HIPPIES (Wigan, UK) « Mother » from V/A « Hardcore Holocaust 87-88 Sessions- The Peel Sessions » LP (1988)
33/ EXTREME NOISE TERROR (Ipswich, UK) « False Profit » from V/A « Hardcore Holocaust 87-88 Sessions- The Peel Sessions » LP (1988)
34/ HOTZA (Bilbao, Espagne) « Iturribideko Labanak » from « Demo » EP (2022)
35/ PUS (Lima, Perou) « Fosa Comun » from «s/t » LP (2022)
36/ THE SPECIALS (Coventry, UK) « Ghost Town » from « s/t » EP (1981)
37/ ANTISECT (Daventry, UK) « The Buck stops here » from « In Darkness, there is no Choice » LP (1984)
38/ BOLT THROWER (Coventry, UK) « Psychological Warfare » from V/A « Hardcore Holocaust 87-88 Sessions- The Peel Sessions » LP (1988)
39/ RANCOEUR (Nancy, France) « Soledad » from « s/t » LP (2022)