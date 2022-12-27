podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 27/12/2022
    crust hardcore punk
    27 décembre 2022

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
    1/ PEUR BLEUE (Lille, France) « Pourquoi ? » from V/A « On marche encore sous la Pluie ! Vol.1 » Tape (2021)
    2/ PSYCHROPHORE (Lille, France) « Blondie » from V/A « On marche encore sous la Pluie ! Vol.1 » Tape (2021)
    3+4/ JERRY’S KIDS (Braintree, US) « Is this my World ? » + « I don’t belong » from « Is this my World ? » LP (1983)
    5/ ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT (Walnut Creek, US) « American Paranoia » from « American Paranoia » LP (1986)
    6/ EAT MY FUK (San Francisco, US) « If the river were whiskey » from « Wet Slit & a bottle of whiskey » LP (2003)
    7/ BRUJERIA (Los Angeles, US) « Plata o Plomo » from « Pocho Aztlan » LP (2016)
    8/ HERSTERRRIA (Bielsko Baila, Pologne) « Odzyskamy prawo do aborcji » from « Gniew » LP (2021)
    9/ SAVAGEHEADS (Boston, US) « Line of Duty » from « Service to your Country » LP (2022)
    10+11/ CRNA ŽUC (Beograd, Serbie) « Intro » + «Izgazena Buducnost » from « s/t » Tape (2022)
    11/ MODERN DELUSION (Zagreb, Croatie) « Tears of Hell’ from « Days of Us » LP (2015)
    12/ SIEGE (Weymouth, US) « Conform » from « Drop Dead » Tape (1984)
    13/ THE SAINTS (Brisbane, Australie) « Lost and Found » from « Eternally Yours » LP (1978)
    14/ INAL EXIT (Kanagawa, Japon) «若ソングス#1 (Some « Waka » songs #1) » + « エレキの若大将（Young Guy of Eleki) » + « 蒼い星屑（Blue Stardust) » + «アイビーシスターズ（IvySisters)» from « ノ イ ズ の 若 大 将 (Young Guy of Noize) » LP (2020)
    15/ RATOS DE PORAO (Brazil) « Commando (Ramones) » from «Brazil / Anarkophobia » CD (1994)
    16+17/ BOTTLED VIOLENT (Bandung, Indonésie) « Kill Boredom » + « Police Violence » from « Demo » (2022)
    18+19/ ZEN DISTORT (Tokyo, Japon) « Filler » + « Nothing New » from « Demo » (2022)
    20/ KARNAGE (Clermont-Ferrand, France) « Mr Durand mort pour la France » from V/A « Kosm » 2xLP (2022)
    21/ MEMORIAL DANCE (Chambéry, France) « Der Danse » from V/A « Kosm » 2xLP (2022)
    22/ MY OWN VICTIM (Louisville, US) « Colorblind » from « No Voice, No Rights, No Freedom » LP (1997)
    23/ ANTI-CIMEX (Gothenburg, Suède) « Under the Sun » from « Absolute Country of Sweden » LP (1990)
    24/ LE CRABE & OPTIMIS GFM (Nancy, France / Cambridge, US) « Tetsuo Headaches » from « s/t » EP (2018)
    25/ THE BASTARD NOISE (Claremont, US) « Ryoby Party » from « Rogue Astronaut » CD (2009)
    26/ COSTRAS (San Juan, Porto Rico) « $7.25 » from « Demo » (2022)
    27/ UZU (Montreal, Canada) « Ahktanik » from « Pils Sessions #17 » (2022)
    28/ O.M.G (Clermont-Ferrand, France) « Les Défenseurs de l’Ordre » from V/A « Kosm » 2xLP (2022)
    29/ STAKANOV (Chambéry, France) « War Child » from V/A « Kosm » 2xLP (2022)
    30/ LES THUGS (Angers, France) « Your Kind of Freedom » from « Still Angry / Still Hungry » LP (1989)
    31/ NRA (Amsterdam, Pays-Bas) « Another Day at Work » from « Access Only » LP (1994)
    32/ ELECTRO HIPPIES (Wigan, UK) « Mother » from V/A « Hardcore Holocaust 87-88 Sessions- The Peel Sessions » LP (1988)
    33/ EXTREME NOISE TERROR (Ipswich, UK) « False Profit » from V/A « Hardcore Holocaust 87-88 Sessions- The Peel Sessions » LP (1988)
    34/ HOTZA (Bilbao, Espagne) « Iturribideko Labanak » from « Demo » EP (2022)
    35/ PUS (Lima, Perou) « Fosa Comun » from «s/t » LP (2022)
    36/ THE SPECIALS (Coventry, UK) « Ghost Town » from « s/t » EP (1981)
    37/ ANTISECT (Daventry, UK) « The Buck stops here » from « In Darkness, there is no Choice » LP (1984)
    38/ BOLT THROWER (Coventry, UK) « Psychological Warfare » from V/A « Hardcore Holocaust 87-88 Sessions- The Peel Sessions » LP (1988)
    39/ RANCOEUR (Nancy, France) « Soledad » from « s/t » LP (2022)

