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    PODCASTS
    POP DREAMS – Best-of 17/07/2026
    power pop
    17 juillet 2026 | Aucun commentaire

    Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:11:44 — 211.1MB) | Embed

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    1/ Hanemoon « remeber any time now » (from « Hanemoon » 2026)

    2/ THE Blue Herons « demon slayer » (from « demon slayer » 2026)

    3/ The Pretty Littles « full hearts » (from « force » 2025)

    4/ High on Stress « under the table » 2026)

    5/ The Molotovs « Geraldine » (from « wasted on youth » 2026)

    6/ Cut Worms « long weekend » (from « transmitter » 2026)

    7/ The Greenberry Woods « very good year » (from « it’s all good…sugar » 2026)

    8/ MOD LANG « what I can’t have » (from « borrowed time » 2026)

    9/ The Spunloves « colour blind » (from « everywhere now » 2025)

    10/ THE GOODS « april fools » (from « don’t spoil the fun » 2025)

    11/ Courtney Barnett « wonder » (from « creature of habit » 2026)

    12/ The On and Ons « my ol’ ways » (from « luminary » 2026)

    13/ LITTLE BARRIE « more bad miles of road » (from « gravity freeze » 2026)

    14/ Chris Brain « when all is said and done » (from « red sun rising » 2026)

    15/MUSIC CITY « do I ? » (from « welcome to music city » 2026)

    16/ JAMES DEAN AND THE VILLAGE GREEN  » rservoir » (from « wave » 2025)

    17/ Pop Crimes « promises » (from « bright lights » 2026)

    18/ THE LEMON TWIGS « just can’t get over losing you » (from « look for your mind » 2026)

    19/ The Maureens « doing fine » (from « don’t give up » 2026)

    20/ The Hanging Stars « let it slide » (from « just a day » 2026)

    21/ LONE WOLF « high all the time » (from « dark thoughts » 2025)

    22/ The Jack Knives « heartbreak queen » 2025)

    23/Grateful Cat « hey food delivery guy » (from « ready to go anywhere » 2025)

    24/ LOCAL DRAGS « can get through » (from « cool if we split » 2026)

    25/ My Raining Stars « priceless » (from « toy club » 2026)

    26/ Hurry « moving after you » (from « zoned out » 2026)

    27/ Linn Koch-Emmery « ebay armour » (from « bordeline iconic » 2024)

    28/ GIMMY « can’t be high all the time » (from « labour of love » 2026)

    29/ The Well Wishers « pox on » (from « expected outcomes » 2026)

    30/ SLIPPERS  » reading Lucy’s diary » (from « slippers 08 » 2026)

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