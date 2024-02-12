podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    February the 12th
    POWER POP PILLS 204 February the 12th
    Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5 fm Saint Etienne France
    Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00 pm French hour
    TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real Underground
    SPENCER SEGELOV “Don’t You Know?” from You’re a Lighthouse I’m At Sea
    THE SHANGRI LA’S “Give Him A Great Big Kiss” from Mojo cd
    MARY WEISS “I Don’ Want To Know” from single Norton
    JULIANA HATFIELD “Secret Messages” from sings ELO
    MC 5 “Kick Out The Jams” from Kick Out The Jams
    MC 5 “Poison” from High Time
    THE CLASH “Jail Guitar Doors” from single 1978
    THE RAMONES “Baby I Love You” from End Of The Century
    THE MENZINGERS “There’s No Place In This World For Me” from Some Of It Was True
    THE RINEHEARTS “Could You Would you” from Full Bloom
    SPENCER SEGELOV “Through Joke” from You’re A Lighthouse I’m At Sea
    THE MAUREENS “Fell In Love” from Everyone Smiles
    JIMMY DIAMOND “So Do I” from You Radiate
    JOHAN “So It Goes” from Great Expectation
    SPENCER SEGELOV “ And We Get Burned” from You’re A Lighthouse I’m At Sea
    THE ROGUES “It’s The Same All Over The World” from Going all the Way With The Squires
    SWINGIN NECKBREAKERS “Little Pink Medecine” from Live For Buzz
    LES PLAYBOYS “Trainer Jusqu’au Soir” from Garagisme
    KILLER KANE BAND “Mr Cool” from Blank Generation Boxset
    SMART ALEX “Tonight” from single

