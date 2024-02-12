POWER POP PILLS 204 February the 12th
Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5 fm Saint Etienne France
Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00 pm French hour
TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real Underground
SPENCER SEGELOV “Don’t You Know?” from You’re a Lighthouse I’m At Sea
THE SHANGRI LA’S “Give Him A Great Big Kiss” from Mojo cd
MARY WEISS “I Don’ Want To Know” from single Norton
JULIANA HATFIELD “Secret Messages” from sings ELO
MC 5 “Kick Out The Jams” from Kick Out The Jams
MC 5 “Poison” from High Time
THE CLASH “Jail Guitar Doors” from single 1978
THE RAMONES “Baby I Love You” from End Of The Century
THE MENZINGERS “There’s No Place In This World For Me” from Some Of It Was True
THE RINEHEARTS “Could You Would you” from Full Bloom
SPENCER SEGELOV “Through Joke” from You’re A Lighthouse I’m At Sea
THE MAUREENS “Fell In Love” from Everyone Smiles
JIMMY DIAMOND “So Do I” from You Radiate
JOHAN “So It Goes” from Great Expectation
SPENCER SEGELOV “ And We Get Burned” from You’re A Lighthouse I’m At Sea
THE ROGUES “It’s The Same All Over The World” from Going all the Way With The Squires
SWINGIN NECKBREAKERS “Little Pink Medecine” from Live For Buzz
LES PLAYBOYS “Trainer Jusqu’au Soir” from Garagisme
KILLER KANE BAND “Mr Cool” from Blank Generation Boxset
SMART ALEX “Tonight” from single
