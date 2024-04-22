POWER POP PILLS 214 April the 22nd

Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5 fm Saint Etienne France
Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00 pm french hour
TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real Underground
THE ROCKYTS “I Get High” from Parkwood Manor
JOHNNY STANEC “Shine On (That’sjust Life)” from A Linear Story
DOGS “We Are The Dogs”from Rehearsals
FLATHEAD “She Was magical” from The End Of My World Ep.
THE KIDS “This Is Rock N Roll” from The Kids
LES LULLIES “Don’t Look Twice” from Ep 2017
ALVILDA “Moustique”from Nuits Blanches
THE WENDY DARLINGS “Be With You” from Lipstick Fire
THE SPEEDWAYS “In Common With You” from Just a Regular Summer
BULL “Head Exploder”from Engines Of Honey
EYELIDS “Masterpiece (Wanna Die)” from No Jigsaw
THE ROCKYTS “You Were My Love” from Parkwood Manor
THE BUREAUCRATS “Today And Everyday” from Roi
BTP FOLDERS “Radio” from New Guitars In Town Boxset
THE LIBERTY BELL “For What You Lack”from Pushin Too Hard Boxset
THE LOSIN STREAKS “Cake And Ice Cream Too” from Last House
THE LOSIN STREAKS “Fine Line” from Sounds Of Violence
THE LOSIN STREAKS “To Die For” from This Band will Destruct In T Minus
THE ROCKYTS “You And I” from Parkwood Manor
VEGAS IN RANDOLPH “The Comeback Kid” from Legs And Luggage
